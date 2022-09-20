Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $191,961.88 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 32,758 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $191,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 84,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

