Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.