Hamlin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 226,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,335,000. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

UNP stock opened at $216.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.