Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 60,000 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Paya accounts for about 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Paya were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares during the last quarter. Atairos Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 585,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.99 million, a P/E ratio of 200.07 and a beta of -0.01. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya



Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

