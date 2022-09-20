Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

