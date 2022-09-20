Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 12,400 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.42% of LCI Industries worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.