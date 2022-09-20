Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider John Quirk Purchases 25,000 Shares

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Rating) insider John Quirk acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$17,125.00 ($11,975.52).
Harmoney Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 954.62, a current ratio of 53.47 and a quick ratio of 53.39.
About Harmoney
