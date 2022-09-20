Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider John Quirk Purchases 25,000 Shares

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Rating) insider John Quirk acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$17,125.00 ($11,975.52).

Harmoney Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 954.62, a current ratio of 53.47 and a quick ratio of 53.39.

About Harmoney

Harmoney Corp Limited provides online unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company's personal loans are used for various purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, car, holiday, education, business, and medical expenses. It distributes its loan products through Stellare, a digital lending platform.

