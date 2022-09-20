Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Harvest Health & Recreation Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

