Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hasbro worth $101,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,375,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

