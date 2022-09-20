Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Hasbro worth $101,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,375,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.