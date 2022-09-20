HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $417.69. 65,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.90 and a 200-day moving average of $429.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

