HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 6,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,498. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

