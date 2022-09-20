HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $321,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 40,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 543,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $115,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.22. 72,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.72 and its 200-day moving average is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

