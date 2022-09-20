HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 649,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,047. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

