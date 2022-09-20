HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.45% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

MILN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

