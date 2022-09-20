HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 119,183 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.61% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

