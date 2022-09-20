HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 814,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161,796 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,760,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 553,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
IJR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
