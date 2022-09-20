HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,919 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,204. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

