HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.76. 1,278,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,998. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.57. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.