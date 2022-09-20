Hegic Trading Down 11.7% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $408,333.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

