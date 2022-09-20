Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HELE traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.82. 240,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.11. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

