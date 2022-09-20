Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.96

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 71,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

