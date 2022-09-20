HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPKEW traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 1,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy comprises 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

