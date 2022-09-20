Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 301 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $294.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

