Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

