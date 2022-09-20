Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.