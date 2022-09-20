Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Höegh LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

