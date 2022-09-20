Honest Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Honest has a market capitalization of $776,475.09 and $175.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.