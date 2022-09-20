Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.11. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

