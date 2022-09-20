Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Horizen has a market cap of $179.18 million and $8.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.95 or 0.00073280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00287458 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00111425 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,842,419 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.