HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 67557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.