HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.79.

HP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 152,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 58.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in HP by 23.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 17.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

