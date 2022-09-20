H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after purchasing an additional 331,972 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 1,097,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

