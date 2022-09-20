Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,934 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $219.67. 15,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.