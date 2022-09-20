Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

