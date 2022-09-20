Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,707. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

