Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
