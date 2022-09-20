HYA Advisors Inc Buys 571 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $387.67. The stock had a trading volume of 118,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

