HYA Advisors Inc Has $532,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 78.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.16.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP remained flat at $30.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 277,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.57%.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.