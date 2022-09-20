HYA Advisors Inc Makes New $365,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 405,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,722. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

