HYA Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 11,910,156 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

