HYA Advisors Inc Sells 1,479 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $251,096,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

