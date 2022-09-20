HYA Advisors Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 108.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 2,546,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $17,144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after buying an additional 1,489,723 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 87,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,809. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

