HYA Advisors Inc Sells 4,699 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 945.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

