HYA Advisors Inc Sells 561 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,112,000 after acquiring an additional 229,195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 122,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.