HYA Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.