IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IAA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IAA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter worth $270,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter worth $13,773,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,464. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.55. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

