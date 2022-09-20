IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IAA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IAA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter worth $270,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter worth $13,773,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
IAA Price Performance
IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
