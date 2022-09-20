Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 29,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 192,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Ideanomics Stock Down 8.8 %

Ideanomics Company Profile

IDEX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.12. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

