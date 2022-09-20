II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
IIVIP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. 4,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30. II-VI has a 12 month low of $177.89 and a 12 month high of $305.30.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
