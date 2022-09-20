Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Articles
