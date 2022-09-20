Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

