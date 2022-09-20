Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

