Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock remained flat at $20.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,113. The company has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.